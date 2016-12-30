Sectors hurt most by sluggish funding

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Agriculture, manufacturing and hotels and restaurants are the mostly affected sectors as the growth of bank’s credit to major economic activities slows.

Even as the loans for personal activities, trade, transport and communications, and building and construction were slowly growing during the year ending October 2016, the three sectors recorded a negative development, according to data from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

Agriculture accounts for about 25 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) while manufacturing is the third biggest foreign exchange earner after tourism and gold.

Financing to agriculture and manufacturing plunged into negative in the year ended September and now the trend has been joined by hotels for the first time.

Tanzania hotels have been experiencing a drop of business since the new government started implementing austerity measures that scrapped seminars and workshops which were being held in these facilities.

The credit to the private sector increased by 10.3 per cent to Sh16.65 trillion during the year under review compared with 24.6 per cent growth recorded in the corresponding period of 2015, the BoT’s monthly economic review for November states.

Credit to manufacturing sector declined by 4.1 per cent at the end of the year ended October compared with a 25 per cent growth during the corresponding period last year.

Agriculture declined by 6.5 per cent compared with 12.2 per cent annual growth recorded in October 2015 while hotels declined by 1.8 per cent compared with the growth of 23 per cent.

In the year ending September 2016, credit to manufacturing sector declined by 7.9 per cent in while agriculture declined by 8.7 per cent during the same period.

The slowdown in the growth of credit to the private sector was recorded in all major economic activities.

Personal loans which command the largest share of the credit to private sector grew by 21.1 per cent compared with the growth of 25 per cent in 2015.

Credit to trade grew by 7.7 per cent compared with 17.9 previously while transport and communication grew at 5.3 per cent compared with 18.8 per cent last year.