Security company operations get global certification

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. An East African risk management and security company, Warrior Security, announced yesterday that its Tanzanian operation has been accredited to OHSAS 18001 for health and safety compliance. The company is a continuance of ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems certification for the third year in a row.

The company’s chief executive officer, Mr Tony Sugden, said in a statement yesterday that the award attests to the quality it invests in dealing with customers across various operational categories.

“This health and safety accreditation is a ‘first’ not only for Warrior, but for the security industry in Tanzania and it’s an important recognition of our high level of processes required to service a wide range of sectors which include the oil, gas and mining industries. Furthermore it demonstrates our commitment to develop a culture of Health & Safety awareness across our organization,” he said. He said next year, the company extending to both South Sudan and Kenya before considering to expand further to the DRC.