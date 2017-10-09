Monday, October 9, 2017

Security firm celebrates ten years with $35m turnover

  • The company which was founded in Tanzania and expanded other countries in East and Central Africa said it has also employed 1,500 staff in Tanzania alone.
Dar es Salaam. WS Insight – a private risk and security management company – is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an annual turnover of $35 million as one of its achievements.

“After 10 years, I am proud to say that our company, Insight, which began as a small operation in Arusha back in 2006, is now employing 1,500 staff in Tanzania alone, and a total of over 7,000 employees, spread across five countries,” said Mr Tony Sugden, CEO and co-founder of the company.

