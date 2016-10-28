Serengeti firm market share expands to 24pc

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The market share for Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) rose to 24 per cent during the 2015/2016 financial year, the company announced yesterday.

Prior to that, its market share stood at 20 per cent, managing director Helene Weesie said in Dar es Salaam, attributing the achievement to a well orchestrated partnership between the beer brewer and its business partners.

“Our customers, suppliers, distributors, private sectors organizations, the government and all other stakeholders have really supported us and walked with us through this exciting journey of success and achievements,” Ms Weesie said during a briefing that sought to shed some light on the firm’s achievements as it marks 20 years of brewing its flagship brand, the Serengeti Premium Lager (SPL).

It is a brainchild of a Tanzanian brew master, Mr Winston Kagusa, who combined a German beer brewing recipe with a Tanzanian local twist to arrive at the brand.

The beer, according to Weesie, was first produced targeting a niche market but its overwhelming reception in the market compelled the company to expand production by establishing two additional breweries in Mwanza and Moshi.

Over the period, the company has won 10 internationally-accredited medals.

Ms Weesie is optimistic that the company will increase its market share further, banking her hopes on a number of marketing strategies that it is about to introduce starting next month.