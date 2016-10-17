Sh1bn raised for teaching hospital. 

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The seven Dar es Salaam-based rotary clubs, in association with Bank M, have raised a total of Sh990 million that will be injected towards construction of a teaching hospital at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Of the money, Sh580 million was raised directly from this year’s Rotary Dar es Salaam Marathon (RDM) which was held on Friday (Nyerere Day) in the city while the remaining Sh410 million was contributed in kind by various institutions and individuals in support of costs associated with the RDM, The Citizen has learnt.

Former President, Ali Hassan Mwinyi led some 14,000 participants – who included some of the renowned athletes – during the RDM 2016 held in Dar es Salaam during the event that started and ended at the Green grounds, Oysterbay.

“The event was a success….we managed to receive so many pledges and cash donations,” the chairperson of the RDM organizing committee, Ms Agnes Batenga said in a statement at the weekend.

The event, themed ‘Healing lives, transforming communities” was organized by the seven Rotary Clubs in Dar es Salaam in association with Bank M, and was aimed at collecting funds for construction of a teaching hospital in Dar es salaam.

Speaking during the event, Former President Mwinyi said said that the efforts shown by the Rotary movement and its partners in serving the community deserves recognition. “Through this Marathon, they have contributed significantly to the welfare of our community and I feel very honored to participate in the walk every year,” said Mr Mwinyi who doubles as the patron for the RDM.

Bank M’s chief executive designate, Ms Jacqueline Woiso said her bank rejoices upon seeing the impact that the RDM has had on lives of Tanzanians during the past eight years.

“We have come across a long journey and we have managed to improve the well-being of our people in education, health, sanitation and environmental conservation. We strongly believe that our objective to establish the teaching hospital will be a reality over the next 5 years as we walk every year,” she said.