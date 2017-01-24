Fear as TZ shilling hits 19-month low

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

The shilling fell to a 19-month low yesterday.

The trend has raised fears of increasing import costs and subsequently pushing up inflation.

In city bureaux de change the average exchange rate was Sh2,292/$ yesterday from an average of Sh2,189 early this month.

This is the sharpest fall since June 2015 when the shilling hit a record low of Sh2,400 against the dollar before the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) intervened to buoy it to Sh1,967/2,205.

The BoT says the shilling – which has been stable since June 2015 – has fallen largely due to the strengthening of the greenback, aided by a December 2016 policy decision by the US government to raise the interest rate.

“This has been triggered mainly by the global strengthening of the US dollar. This trend is associated with the policy decision to raise interest rate in the US in December 2016,” BoT economic research and policy director Johnson Nyella said in a statement. Analysts are, however, worried about the possible devastating effects on prices of imports. “We import wheat and sugar amongst products. The shilling depreciation means prices of such products could also rise,” said Prof Semboja Haji of the University of Dar es Salaam.

According to the central bank, some seasonal factors could also be behind the observed depreciation.

But Mr Nyella gave no details.

The Citizen, however, understands that tourism is the largest forex earner in Tanzania.

Experts say the industry whose season runs between July and December might also have been hit.