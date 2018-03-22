Shipping company outlines its role

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.om

Dar es Salaam. The defunct National Shipping Agencies Corporation (Nasaco) has come back to spearhead shipping businesses in the country, following the formation of Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac).

This comes after Parliament enacted the Shipping Agencies Act in 2017, which started its operation in February, this year.

Speaking to The Citizen this week, Tasac acting director general, Mr Japheth Loisimaye, said the corporation, which is focused on boosting the country’s economy, will have similar functions as Nasaco used to have.

According to him, Tasac will promote effective management and operations of shipping agencies, foster the development and expansion of maritime environment, safety and security.

“Since the provision Act for establishment of shipping Agencies Corporation and for maritime administration to regulate ports, ships services environment, we would be in a position to register and deregister ships,” he said.

Apart from that, Mr Loisimaye explained that looking into fact that Tasac has been was formed from Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra), some of the employees will come from Sumatra while other vacant positions would be announced so that the right candidate could apply for the job.