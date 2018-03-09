Friday, March 9, 2018

Shortage of pineapples hits Dar City

 

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam is currently facing a shortage of pineapples as the end of the harvesting season comes to an end and there is a rising demand in other regions and neighbouring countries.

Retailers also said that there was a high demand of the commodity as wholesalers and retailers were buying directly from farmers and sending the products up-country.

A spot-check by The Citizen in different markets in the city revealed that wholesale prices for a normal size pineapple has reached Sh3,000 from Sh1,500 that was trending end of the year.

One Asnali Ibrahim, a commodity retailer at Banana, admitted to The Citizen that supply was low.

“I buy my products from Kiwangwa Village in Bagamoyo District, but there is high competition due to increased demand from northern regions and outside the country,” Mr Ibrahim said.


