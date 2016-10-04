Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Sido boss urges Tanzanians to buy homemade products

 



  
By Citizen Reporter

Mbeya. Tanzanians should be proud of and prefer to use homemade products, Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido) director general Sylvester Mpanduji has said.

“We should change our attitudes and start loving homemade products.” He was closing a six-day exhibition for small industrialists in Southern highlands regions yesterday.

The show attracted 250 participants from the regions and Kenya. According to him, without simple and accessible technology, it will be difficult to be competitive globally.

He said entrepreneurs needed expertise to enable them to innovate and come up with best projects write-ups to get bank loans.


