Sido moves to establish packaging centres in TZ

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido) is gearing up to improve packaging of local products to enhance exports.

The organisation launched a package development service centre that is dedicated to packaging and labelling such products as honey, mango and spices.

The project will also provide training to domestic entrepreneurs on how to package and label their products.

Speaking during the launch, the director general of Sido, Prof Silvester Mpanduji, said the centre would play an important role in improving export of locally made products.

He said although small-scale industrialists countrywide would be accessing such services in their areas, the main centre would be in Dar es Salaam

He explained that quality packaging and labelling helps to boost sales of products and helps extend shelf life of the products.

According to him, about a quarter of fruits and vegetables end up rotting in farms and stores due to lack or poor packaging.

“With such centres we will therefore avoid the loss and add value to our products. At the same time, new jobs would be created in the value addition chain,” he said.