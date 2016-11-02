Sido reorganises for industrial drive

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The small industries development organisation (Sido) is planning to change its own organisational structure as it seeks to improve its position in nurturing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) amid a growth in demand for its services, it was announced here yesterday.

Under the proposed structure, it will have two entities that will specifically focus on defining and establishing the basic requirements for industries and investments, according to its director general Prof Sylvester Mpanduji.

He reiterated that the organisation will completely change during the coming few years whereby its officers will now be going out to listen to the needs of Sido clients and offer help where necessary.

The ultimate goal will be to ensure that Sido contributes adequately to the government’s goal through establishing more industries, creation of jobs and boosting of government revenues.

The organisation will use its regional offices across Mainland Tanzania to ensure that Tanzanians are able to access its services.

He said his organisation has a major role to play in making the government’s industrialisation agenda be realised.

“We support the government commitment towards industrialisation. Sido in partnership with other stakeholders will work tirelessly to achieve the goal,” he stressed.