Sido set for reforms as industrialisation agenda gains pace

Under the plan, Sido will transform the departments of technology, training and finance into subsidiary entities under the organisation so as to enable them become effective and efficient for members. “We are planning that after the reforms, all our members will get everything they need in one roof…they will be able to get loans to boost their capital, technology, skills and knowledge within a single roof,” he said. The idea, he said, is to make sure that small industries are able to increase the number of people they employ. Sido’s overall objective is to contribute to poverty eradication and enterprise development thereby contributing to economic development through provision of demand driven services that will create employment and generate income to the service user.