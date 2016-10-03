Sido set for reforms as industrialisation agenda gains pace

Dar es Salaam. The Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido) is planning to transform itself into a giant institution that capable of providing technological, training and financial support for small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) under one roof.
The move is aimed at stimulating the growth of the industrial sector in line with the government’s goal to turn Tanzania into a semi-industrialised nation in the coming nine year in line with the country’s Vision 2025, the Sido director general, Prof Sylvester Mpanduji, said yesterday.
Under the plan, Sido will transform the departments of technology, training and finance into subsidiary entities under the organisation so as to enable them become effective and efficient for members. “We are planning that after the reforms, all our members will get everything they need in one roof…they will be able to get loans to boost their capital, technology, skills and knowledge within a single roof,” he said. The idea, he said, is to make sure that small industries are able to increase the number of people they employ. Sido’s overall objective is to contribute to poverty eradication and enterprise development thereby contributing to economic development through provision of demand driven services that will create employment and generate income to the service user.