Six detained over cashew smuggling

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Police here are holding six people, including two of Asian origin, on allegation of smuggling 29 tonnes of cashew nuts.

The cargo was said to have been illegally bought through the warehouse receipt system.

The cargo, worth Sh80 million, was being transported in two trucks when it was intercepted on Wednesday evening at the Mtwara port before it was shipped overseas.

According to the acting Mtwara regional police Commander, Mr George Salala, port officers were suspicious of the documents, and after cross-checking with officials of the Tanzania Revenue Authority, they established that they were not genuine.

“The cargo is worth Sh80 million, and our preliminary investigation shows that the documents that the traders were using were fake, they forged all the signatures and stamps and their company is not even registered,” he said.

Mtwara regional commissioner Halima Dendegu (pictured) said the cashew season was winding up, but the government would remain vigilant to prevent smuggling.