Solar plant, lab set to simplify learning

The Kilimanjaro International Institute for Telecommunications, Electronics and Computers (Kiitec) now has a 30KW solar power plant and solar laboratory at its training centre in Moshono, Arusha.

Launching the solar power plant and solar laboratory at the weekend, Kiitec director of studies Daniel Mtana said the move would foster the institute’s vision of becoming the centre of training excellence for renewable energy, particularly solar photovoltaic systems in East Africa.

“With our commitment to true hands-on experience, Kiitec has now invested heavily in photovoltaic solutions and strives to be recognised as the premier provider of quality technical education in a student-centred community,” he said.

French Ambassador to Tanzania Malika Berak graced the solar power plant and solar laboratory inauguration event at the weekend.

Others in attendance were partners supporting Kiitec for many years, including the Schneider Electric East Africa, the Schneider Electric Foundation, ADEI, EDF Help and the Foundation for Technical Education (FTE).