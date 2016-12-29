Thursday, December 29, 2016

South Korea mortgage loan rates up

In Summary

Rates for home-backed loans offered by banks stood at an annualized rate of 3.04 per cent in November, up 0.15 percentage points from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BoK).

Seoul. Rates for mortgage loans among South Korean banks rose to the highest in 10 months amid the expected three rate hikes next year in the United States, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

It was the highest since January, keeping an upward momentum for four months in a row after a rebound in 2.66 per cent in July to 2.70 per cent in August.

The rebound came amid rising expectations for the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December this year. The Fed indicated three rate increases in 2017, putting pressure on the BoK to lift its policy rate that sank to its all-time low of 1.25 per cent.

Rates for all lendings to households advanced 0.12 percentage points over the month to 3.20 per cent last month.

One percentage point increase in lending rates is estimated to raise debt-serving burden on households by about $7.5 billion per year. BoK says 1.46 million South Koreans are sensitive to higher lending rates for their low credit and low income. (Xinhua)


