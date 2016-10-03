Stanbic Bank wins DSE’s best custodian bank award

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has crowed Stanbic Bank Tanzania as the best custodian bank in the country for the role the financial institution plays in safeguarding assets of institutional and individual investors at the bourse.

Stanbink Bank was named as so during a ceremony – graced by the Treasury Registrar, Mr Lawrence Mafuru - to honour best contributors to the growth of the DSE.

The event, the first to be held in the history of the DSE, was organised to improve openness and accountability. It also saw several other stock market stakeholders winning in their various categories, with The Citizen and the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation being named as media outlets with the most comprehensive and outstanding coverage on the stock market operations.

And, in a statement availed to the media yesterday, the bank announced that its parent company, the Standard Bank Group – which is Africa’s largest bank by assets - also scooped 27 awards from Global Finance, Euromoney and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Finance Treasury Services. The awards were presented at the annual Swift International Banking Operations Seminar (Sibos) conference currently underway in Geneva.