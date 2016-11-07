Stanbic relaunches Mwanza branch relocated to new site

Mwanza. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has re-launched its Mwanza branch after relocating to the Rock City Mall, the biggest shopping complex in the city.
The bank said the new branch which has a dedicated private banking suite is in a location that provides a convenient banking atmosphere. “The move is strategic and meant to improve the banking experience to the increasing customers in the region. T
he new location is spacious and provides convenient banking atmosphere to customers, which gives us capacity to serve them better,” said the Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Mr Ken Cockerill during the launch at the weekend.