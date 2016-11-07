Monday, November 7, 2016

Stanbic relaunches Mwanza branch relocated to new site

 

In Summary

  • The bank said the new branch which has a dedicated private banking suite is in a location that provides a convenient banking atmosphere
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter

Mwanza. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has re-launched its Mwanza branch after relocating to the Rock City Mall, the biggest shopping complex in the city.

The bank said the new branch which has a dedicated private banking suite is in a location that provides a convenient banking atmosphere. “The move is strategic and meant to improve the banking experience to the increasing customers in the region. T

he new location is spacious and provides convenient banking atmosphere to customers, which gives us capacity to serve them better,” said the Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Mr Ken Cockerill during the launch at the weekend.

advertisement

In The Headlines

6 minutes ago

Depositors’ fate unclear as Twiga set to reopen

The fate of Twiga Bancorp Ltd depositors remains unknown even as the bank is set to resume

EPA deal not good for Tanzania, experts warn MPs

The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the European Union (EU) and the East African

  • News
    MNH surgeons to restore hearing in under 1yr-olds  
  • News
    Machinga Complex stands idle as Dar hawkers fill streets  
  • News
    Fate of detained Arusha MP to be known today  
  • News
    11 legal aid centres to be establised in Tanga  