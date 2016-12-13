By Moremi Marwa moremi@dse.co.tz

Despite some existing theories on investment strategies in securities market — there is broadly no right or wrong strategy in investment – there is only good timing and a good selection of securities to invest into, and then there is bad timing and bad selection of securities.



Concentrating and putting faith in one theory and dismissal of another is neither a sensible nor a profitable strategy for all but the very lucky. Usually it is best to consider using what is known as the top-down and bottom-up approaches to securities analysis and valuation. Doing this will give you a better chance of understanding which securities to buy, and the best time to buy.

Top-down and bottom-up are both strategies of information and knowledge processing used in a variety of fields, including investments management. In practice, they can be seen as styles of thinking in the process of investing.



The top-down approach to share valuation is when we look at all the broad economic and political factors first before we look at a specific company related factors. Top-down approach starts with the big picture and then it breaks down from there into smaller segments. The bottom-up approach is when we look at the company’s figures in detail.



It is important that we first look at broad factors such as economy and sectors before we look at a specific company factors. Today, we will dwell on the basics of how to value shares and companies.

To determine the value of a particular company or shares, one must pay close attention to its operating environment as well as the operating strategy and performance of the company. The state of the global, regional and local economy, events in the political arena and changes in an industry/sector can have profound effects on individual companies over which they have no control. In buoyant markets all shares may rise, like a rising tide will float all ships, and the reverse is also true in a falling market.

In some cases we tend to think that a company that has a good product and strong marketing strategy might be the right company to invest in. But is this enough to ensure growth in the company’s earnings? what about outside events which the company do not have direct control over them?



To understand how the outside events can affect a company, consider the following example: The invention and expansion of the internet has brought with it fundamental changes in the way some industries operate. In particular, the internet is increasingly used to provide financial services and market accessibility such as in banking services, stock market investments, service delivery, in insurance business, and so on. How is the company you are considering investing into equipped to deal with the opportunities and challenges associated with the continued shift towards electronic commerce or digital transactions?

The key point to pick from this example is that in analysing the outlook for a company’s share price it is necessary to consider a wide range of factors that will impact on the company’s current and future earnings. Some of these factors are ‘internal’ to the company in the sense that they are directly subject to the company’s control. Examples of which include management capability, marketing strategies and new product development.

However there are many factors that will affect a company’s earnings performance that are largely ‘external’ to the company in the sense that the management of the company has little or no control over them. Some of these factors may be broad developments that impact across the economy, such as the political landscape, the outlook on economic growth, macroeconomic factors such as interest rates, inflation, foreign currency exchange rates, monetary policies, fiscal policy, etc.

Taking a top-down approach to analysing a company’s prospects involves looking first at the broad macroeconomic, social and political environment. The focus of analysis is then progressively narrowed to consider the more industry specific or even regional influences on a company’s earnings. This pattern of analysis has the benefit of ensuring that relevant information is included in a consistent way.

This also makes sure that important background information is fully taken into account so that the interactions between broad macro-economic conditions and more industry specific factors will be highlighted. Below is the process of a top-down approach to share analysis and illustrates the narrowing focus:

1. Global economy and international political situation

1.1 Tanzania economy, macroeconomic policy, social and demographic trends

1.1.1 Broad expenditure trends of the communities in the economy

1.1.1.1 Industry/sector trends i.e. completion, government industry policy

1.1.1.1.1 Narrow market trends i.e. industry sub-sector

1.1.1.1.1.1 Company specific analysis

In undertaking a top-down analysis it is also useful to consider alternative scenarios – for example, incorporating different assumptions about economic conditions, macroeconomic outlook factors and what these different scenarios might mean for the performance of a particular company.

One point to remember is that, in most cases, share market prices are largely a reflection of investor expectations of future company earnings. In other words, the prevailing share price for a company already factors in what investors are thinking about future economic conditions and company performance against this background. However, in some cases, investor expectations are not stable; they constantly shift as new information becomes available. As investor expectations change so will the share price. Let us break this down:

Trends in the international economy can have direct and indirect effects on the Tanzania economy and companies operating within the economy. For companies with overseas operations or trade links with other countries, the impact of overseas developments can be very direct. In many cases, even companies with only domestic operations can still be affected by global developments. Tanzania’s economic prospects are often affected by global influences through a wide range of economic and financial linkages. However, what is important is not to over-react to short-term events, while they may have an immediate impact on markets, the medium to long-term trends in major overseas economies are much more worthy of attention.

Keeping track of the global economy and predicting how the global economy will develop are obviously very difficult tasks, particularly as circumstances can change very quickly. However, with the current advance in technology, there is a lot of useful information available to assist you getting the information you require; research departments in banks and stockbrokers, investment and financial advisers, etc may provide regular publications that incorporate information on international economic developments; internet can be a useful information sources.

Tanzanian economic conditions will often be an important influence on corporate performance. Some of the broad economic factors that may impact on a company include the rate of GDP growth, inflation, the rate of employment growth, interest rates dynamics, the exchange rate, government economic and administrative policies, and so forth.

The key information and data to monitor are the following economic statistics: (i) Gross domestic product (GDP) growth; (ii) employment and unemployment rate and how it impacts disposable income and spending; (iii) inflation; (iv) the exchange rate; and (vi) interest rates. It is also necessary to monitor a range of other factors relating to specific sectors. These factors will vary per sector i.e. taxation rates applicable, competition, easy or difficult of entry and exit, regulations specific to the sector.

While this might seem daunting, you don’t have to be an economist to analyse this data. In fact, it may help not to be one. You are merely looking to identify an overall trend and make a judgement on its impact on market sentiment – you’re not analysing what happened last year or prescribing solutions for economic problems. Some of these information are posted in the Bank of Tanzania, Tanzania Bureau of Statistics and the Dar es Salaam Stock exchange websites. It is important to think about how you should adapt your investment strategy to take advantage of changes in the local economy.

Having developed an understanding of factors that will impact on broad economic conditions, it is important to narrow the analysis and begin focusing on trends in different sectors of the economy. Different sectors of the economy do not grow evenly. The performance of individual sectors depends on a wide range of factors peculiar to that sector’s output. For example, trends in the residential construction sectors are affected by employment and household income (which affects the ability of people to buy houses), demographic factors, the level of rents, the level of mortgage interest rates, and the attitude of investors towards property. Structural factors can also cause the performance of different sectors of the economy to diverge markedly over time. The communications sector for example has grown very strongly over the past decade influenced by structural shifts in technology and the need for financial services transaction tilted towards the mobile model. However – it is useful to note that strong growth in sectoral activity does not always equate to strong corporate earnings. Competition can be vigorous in strongly growing segments of the economy. In such a situation, it is important to use the Porter’s ‘five forces’ to sector analysis. This is one of the useful framework for analysing the outlook for a sector as it uses the five underlying factors in determining future sector profitability, these are:

1) Threat of new entrants – If there is an increased likelihood of firms entering the industry this will increase competition. Various factors such as high barriers to entry, brand equity, high switching costs and large economies of scale will decrease the threat of new entrants.

2) Threat of substitute products – The greater the existence of products outside of the common products boundaries increases the propensity of customers to switch to alternatives and hence the higher the competition.

3) Bargaining power of suppliers (buyers) – this is the ability of customers to put the company under pressure, which also affects the customer’s sensitivity to price changes. If buyers are able to bid down prices or demand higher quality products this increases competition among competitors.

4) Rivalry among the existing competitors – this is competition between companies that already exist in the marketplace. Increased rivalry among the existing players in the market increases competition.