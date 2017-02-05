Study on law that hinders free movement of services

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) plans to conduct a study on the laws that affect free movement of services with the aim of proposing amendments.

The study will focus on engineering and accounting services said to be behind as per the East African Community Common Market Protocol. TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye said yesterday that would be done soon as Tanzania lagged behind in removing non-tariff barriers in the region.

On the other hand, engineers said Tanzania had the largest number of engineering firms, which had not exhausted the local market.

“The problem with local engineers is about policies on how to be involved in local projects. Big projects are implemented by foreign companies and involvement of the local content is very little,” said Mr Patrick Barozi, assistant registrar at the Engineers Registration Board of Tanzania. He mentioned some of the big projects, which were implemented by foreign firms as the construction of the Dar es Salaam’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Tazara flyover.

“At some points, BRT had to be delayed due to modifications. Adjustments could have been avoided if local engineers, who know the culture of residents involved since the planning stage,” he said.