Friday, January 19, 2018

Submit your proposals to get funds, startups urged

In Summary

TEEP, which is founded by the UBA chairman Tony Elumelu, has set aside $100 million for businesses. $10 million is offered as seed capital each year to 1,000 entrepreneurs for a period of 10 years from 2015.

Advertisement
By Gladys Mbwiga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. United Bank for Africa (UBA) has urged entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme for Africa (TEEP) to get funds for startups.

TEEP, which is founded by the UBA chairman Tony Elumelu, has set aside $100 million for businesses. $10 million is offered as seed capital each year to 1,000 entrepreneurs for a period of 10 years from 2015.

 So far 3,000 individuals, including 66 Tanzanians, have benefited from it.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Reuben Mbwiga, urged entrepreneurs to take that opportunity to invest and realise their entrepreneurial dreams.

“This foundation is for Africans; so take that chance to grow. “ He expects more Tanzanians than in previous years will submit their good business proposals and if they win they will get funds.

“We expect at least 100 Tanzanians will be able to enroll to the programme this year to increase opportunities for many youth who have no start-up capital to get funds for their projects.”

UBA marketing head Beatrice Bureta urged entrepreneurs with good business ideas to submit their proposals and they are accepted they will receive grants, training and be connected with people around Africa.

“Entrepreneurship is not just about who you do business with but who you connect with along the way when doing that business,” she said.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

9  hours ago

TPDC wants delay of acquisition of 40pc shares of Pan Africa energy

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has written to Swala Oil and Gas (Tanzania) PLC

4  hours ago

Police hunt for suspected killer of step-child

Police are looking for a suspected killer of a step-daughter.

  • News
    Chinese firm pledges to increase investment  
  • News
    New treatment guidelines launched  
  • News
    RC threatens to sack officials over poor student enrolment  
  • News
    Sardine traders strike over new taxes  