Subsidise farm inputs: experts

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania needs to create a stable environment for long-term investment by the private sector in agriculture for the country’s economy to grow at a faster speed, experts have suggested.

Speaking during the second Africa Fertiliser Agribusiness 2016 conference, they said the country should reduce the price of fertilisers and offer financial support to smallholder farmers.

Agriculture grew by 3.2 per cent during the second quarter of the current calendar year, a slight improvement from 1.9 per cent that was realised during the similar period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Analysts believe if agriculture – which employs the lion’s share of Tanzania’s population – is given its due importance through subsidising prices of fertiliser and other inputs and improving extension services, the overall economic growth rate will also improve.

“Sustainable and widely accessible fertilisers and credit remain a major development challenge to smallholder farmers,” African Potash executive chairman Chris Cleverly told the over 250 participants in the second Africa Fertiliser Agribusiness 2016 Conference in Dar es Salaam early last week.

He called upon the government to improve effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of fertiliser use by providing subsidies to smallholder farmers and make them more affordable and eventually stimulate the growth of the economy.

Zambia and Malawi offer good lessons for Tanzania.

In the two countries, the government buys fertilisers and distributes them to farmers at a cheaper price compared to the market price.

Fertiliser use, according to Cleverly can also be improved by encouraging banks to lend more money to smallholder farmers at affordable interest rates.

In a bid to curb the problem of finance among the farmers, last year the government established the Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB).

But TADB does not have sufficient resources to cover all farmers’ financial requirements for improved production.

TADB managing director Thomas Samkyi was last quoted as saying that its loan applications stood at over Sh70 billion, while the bank’s capital was Sh60 billion. Since it was established last year, it has issued loans worth Sh4 billion.

When TADB was being established, the proposed capital was set at $500 million, suggesting that its annual recapitalisation was to stand at Sh200 billion.

According to the East Africa region agronomist for Yara – a Fertilizer Company, Mr Vitalis Wafula, it is a mistake to believe that farmers can effectively make use of financial products that have been created for the mass market.

“This approach is wrong, farmers are a special type of clients, who need tailor-made products,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr Charles Tizeba, said in Tanzania, farmers were using 19 kilogrammes of fertilisers per hectare as opposed to an average of 50 kilogramme of the same that was recommended by experts.

Mr Riaz Ahmed, the marketing manager of the Agri Services, Fauji-the fertiliser company based in Pakistan said it was high time for Tanzania to take a leaf from his country, where farmers were using 190 kilogrammes of fertiliser per hectare.

In Tanzania, agriculture contributes about 26.5 per cent to the gross domestic product.

“Tanzania’s agriculture is on the development phase, with untapped potential,” said Mr Ahmed, hoping the increase in fertiliser use on a nutrient basis will enhance agricultural productivity.

He also called for strengthening of research and extension services for development of the sector through a joint venture between public and private sectors.

Fertiliser use, he opined, can be improved by increasing farmers’ knowledge and skills, by developing fertiliser distribution systems through the private sector and nurturing current fertilizer subsidy programs.

Mr Nick Morgan, the chief executive officer for CRU Group (the company deals in mining, metals and fertilisers) called for transparent in the fertiliser supply chain to allow more competition that would bring down prices for fertilisers.

But the government is optimistic that prices for fertilisers will soon go down due to expected competition as the country opens three more processing factories.