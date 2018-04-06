Swala takeover planned for next month

By Janeth Muhizi @janethmuhizi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Swala Oil & Gas PLC (Swala) has announced that Orca Exploration Group Inc (Orca) has agreed to an additional extension of the date of its acquisition investment plan as advised by the government.

The acquisition plan, which will cost up to $130 million, has been pushed back to May 11 instead of March 28, which has already passed.

Late in January, the government through the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) wrote to Swala requiring it to put on hold its plans of purchasing Orca’s shares.

This was explained to enable the government to assess the-all round up impact of the proposed acquisition plan.

Swala’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr David Ridge said in a statement: “We look forward to completing the approval process of the Information Memorandum that we originally filed in December 29, 2017 and which has so far benefited from comments from both the CMSA and the DSE.”

“On completion, the bonds shall list on the DSE and provide sophisticated investors with additional oil and gas debt instruments to complement existing portfolios,” he said.

The statement says the company has declared that there are no assurances given that one or more of the transactions will be completed by May 11, 2018 or that they will be completed on the terms previously disclosed.

Upon acquisition processes, Swala will own up to 40 per cent of Orca’s shares in the wholly owned Mauritius Subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Corporation.