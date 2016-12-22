Thursday, December 22, 2016

Sweden to release Sh230bn tranche of aid for Tanzania

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

        Dar es Salaam. Sweden will issue 100 million euros (Sh227 billion) to support Tanzania’s energy, education and vocational training and tourism projects in 2017.

The money will also help support research, social protection and democratic accountability and transparency.

“The amount is a part of the development cooperation strategy, which started in 2013 and will end in 2019. The total budget is Sh1.3 trillion, ” the Swedish Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Katarina Rangnitt, told The Citizen.

She said support would also help Tanzania realise its dream of reaching a middle-income status by 2025, ensuring that women, children and young people are not left behind.

“We are focusing on supporting the private sector to create job opportunities to the poor and marginalised groups including women and young people.”

She also hopes that 50 Swedish companies operating in Tanzania will contribute substantially in creating employment and paying taxes.

She said openness, transparency and accountability were crucial to have a well-functioning society where the state is responsive to its citizens.

She advised Tanzania to learn from Sweden on how to fight corruption effectively through transparency. However, she cautioned too much restriction of foreign trips for government officials could lead to lost opportunities.

Relations between Sweden and Tanzania started in 1962.

Swedish government has been supporting Tanzania since then in different development programmes worth $7 billion (Sh15.23 trillion).

Swedish exports manufactured goods mainly machinery and telecom equipment.

Its exports to Tanzania were worth $80 million last year.

Around 400 Swedes live in Tanzania. Many of them are missionaries but there is a growing number of entrepreneurs.

According to Ms Rangnitt, more than 15, 00 visited Tanzania in 2014.     

