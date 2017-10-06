T-Bills oversubscribed as liquidity now improves

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Treasury Bills which were floated by the central Bank of Tanzania (BoT) on Wednesday oversubscribed by Sh238 billion – thanks to the improved liquidity in the financial markets!

The auction summary published by the Central Bank shows that the Government sought to raise Sh169 billion through securities debt instrument, but actually landed a whopping Sh407.3 billion from investors!

Market analysts say this massive T-Bills oversubscription is the result of increased liquidity in the market, as prospective investors opted for the securities rather than equities markets, as the latter is currently facing turbulence due to volatility of share prices.

“The market has enough liquidity because we have experienced continuing massive oversubscription of government securities over the last six months,” said the Orbit Securities Limited Chief Executive, Juvenary Simon.

He also said that most of the investors – mainly financial institutions – are targeting the securities markets because they guarantee a fixed income with higher returns than any of the other investment areas.

However, the BoT reports have shown a slight fall in yields, as the mean rate for the T-Bills auctioned on September 20th had a 10.30 per cent yield, while today’s mean yield rate for all maturities was 9.45 per cent.

The fall in weight average yields (WAY) in the six months maturity was from 8.66 per cent at the September 20th T-Bill auction to 7.68 today, while the twelve months maturity yield fell from 11.22 per cent to 10.76 during the same period.

Indeed, T-Bills auction results have shown that the one-month and three-months maturity which did not fetch yields during the September 20th auction, will now receive 4.7 per cent in the 35-day maturity stakes – and four per cent for 91-day maturity.

An analyst expects the same trend in the foreseeable future – depending on the Government demand for cash… But, he also thinks that the yields might continue to go down!