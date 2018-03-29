TBL, KA shares gain push up Dar bourse indices up

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange share indices closed up on Thursday, thanks to increased share price for Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) and Kenya Airways.



The market report shows that the DSE all shares index (DSEI) closed 45.23 per cent up to 2,409.04 points Thursday from 2363.81 points a day before while Tanzania Share Index (TSI) jumped by 168.71 per cent to 4,092.04 points from 3923.33 points respectively.



The indices improvement was a result of a 10 per cent increase on share price for TBL and a 2.22 per cent rise in share price for Kenya Airways.

The share price for the Dar es Salaam-based beer maker jumped closed at Sh15,500 on Thursday from Sh14,000 on Wednesday.



TBL recorded a turnover of Sh6 billion after transacting 396,075 shares in nine deals.

The number involves 300,000 shares that were transacted on pre-arranged basis at a weighted average price of Sh15,500 per share in 1 deal.

Unlike the previous day when many shares were floated by local investors and bought by their foreign counterparts, this time around, things were different, with the latter (foreign investors) exiting as the former (local investors) made entrance on TBL’s shares.



Apart from TBL and Kenya Airways, KCB’s share price also slightly gained by 0.88 per cent to Sh1,140 Thursday from Sh1,130 recorded during the previous day.