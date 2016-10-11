Tuesday, October 11, 2016

TBL Group brands named among country's best 50 brands

 

Dar es Salaam. TBL Group brands of Kilimanjaro, Konyagi and Dodoma Wine, were named among the best local brands in a new event seeks to promote consumption of locally produced products.

Known as Top 50 Tanzanian Brands Awards, the event is a brainchild of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) in collaboration with Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) in partnership with other stakeholders.

It seeks to encourage consumers to use locally made products and promote competitiveness of Tanzania’s products and services at the local, regional and international markets.


