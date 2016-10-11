TBL Group brands named among country’s best 50 brands

Dar es Salaam. TBL Group brands of Kilimanjaro, Konyagi and Dodoma Wine, were named among the best local brands in a new event seeks to promote consumption of locally produced products.

Known as Top 50 Tanzanian Brands Awards, the event is a brainchild of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) in collaboration with Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) in partnership with other stakeholders.