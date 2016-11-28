TBL Group for more SDGs success

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited Group (TBL) has reiterated its commitment to playing an increasingly important role in ensuring that the country meets the World’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs are contained in a 25th September 2015 resolution of the United Nations.

Outlined in a set of 17 goals, the SDGs seek to end poverty and hunger and to promote health, education, gender equality as well as clean water and sanitation among others.

Although, the governments are to implement the DGs a national level, achieving them requires active participation of and action by businesses. This is because being the engine of economic growth, businesses play a key role in employment creation and as a source of finance, technology and innovation.

And, the TBL Group’s sales development manager, Mr Malaki Sitaki said in Dar es Salaam yesterday the company is currently undertaking several initiatives as it aligns its operations within the SDG setting.

The company has its Retail Development Programme which is geared towards the realization of SDGs.

It also has other specific like improving access to water and encourage proper water usage; environmental conservation initiates; supporting women economic empowerment efforts’ offering education on entrepreneurship and responsible drinking; supporting farmers to make a meaningful living out of agriculture and providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to locals among others.

“On entrepreneurship education for instance, we have so far reached 2,500 entrepreneurs since the programme started two years ago and our target is to reach 20,000 entrepreneurs by 2019,” he said.