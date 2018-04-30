TBL Group unveils safety app for staff

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited Group has launched a new mobile application dubbed ‘Safety App’ to enable its employees to immediately report any safety information via mobile phone.

Speaking during the climax of safety week at working place celebration held in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, the TBL Group Safety and Health Manager, Mr Khery Gunzarethy, said safety at the workplace is one of the company’s top priorities.

The celebration of the week went hand in hand with training of company employees on safety issues at the workplace where workers at the Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya and Moshi plants benefited from the training.

He noted that, the move to launch a mobile app on safety was in line with company’s strategy to make sure that its activities are going digital.

“Safety is one of our top priorities. Without safety there will be no efficiency. We are keen on safety issues and that is why we have a good record for winning awards from Tanzania Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) and South Africa based National Occupational Safety Association (NOSA) which is an international organisation supervising safety at workplaces,” he said

The manager said because of the special attention that is given to safety issues and procedures, the number of accidents at workplaces have been declining year after year as employees have the knowledge and skills to take care of their safety and that of others.