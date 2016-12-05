Monday, December 5, 2016

TBL receives international award as the best employer

 

In Summary

  • The award was handled over in a ceremony that was held at Ilala plant in Dar es Salaam.
By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Netherlands-based Top Employer Institute has issued an international award to Tanzania Breweries Limited as the best employer following successful implementation of human resources principle observed and measured by the institute.

The annual international research undertaken by the institute recognises leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.


