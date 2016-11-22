TBL steals the show despite Dar bourse’s 37pc plunge

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) stole the show at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) despite the bourse’ sweekly turnover diving by 36.7 per cent as investors shift attention to year-end obligations.

A total of Sh4.04 billion was realized in total turnover last week from Sh6.41 billion that was realized during the week ending Friday November 11, market data show.

The Dar es Salaam-headquartered beer brewer accounted for Sh3.74 billion which was equivalent to 92.5 per cent of last week’s market turnover in what analysts view is a vote investors’ confidence in the firm’s profitability and dividend prospects.

Despite a challenging global economic situation, TBL has managed to remain a darling for investors and its share price ranged between Sh13,000 and Sh13,500, the same as it has been during the past few weeks. In September this year, TBL Group published its financial statements, indicating that it posted a six per cent profit increase to Sh228.98 billion for the year ending March 2016 compared with Sh216.55 billion registered during the preceding year.

The company’s revenues rose by four per cent to Sh1.11 trillion from Sh1.073 trillion during the same period, driven by volume growth mainly due to price stability as the government decided to move slowly on excise duty rates adjustments.