TBL wins global recognition as among best employers

 

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) has been certified as one of the best employers in the world, thanks to its excellent employee conditions as well as its policy of nurturing and developing employees’ talents.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange listed beer brewer – which has also repeatedly won in the both the Employer of the Year Awards and in the President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards in Tanzania - has been certified as so by the Netherland-based Top Employers Institute which certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people globally.

