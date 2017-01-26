TCCIA Investment Company seeks to raise Sh45bn in IPO

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) Investment Company Limited (TICL) seeks to raise Sh45 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) to diversify its operations.

The company yesterday declared the start of the share selling, detailing that the process will start on February 1 and end in March.

The firm’s chief executive officer, Mr Donald Kamori, said yesterday 112,500,000 ordinary shares would be up for grabs at a price of Sh400 each.

“This represents 61.3 per cent of the issued share capital of 183,592,400 ordinary shares of a nominal value of Sh20 each,” he said during an event to officially unveil the IPO prospectus.

From the IPO proceeds, the company hopes to diversify into the real estate industry, with target on Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mtwara and Tanga.

It also plans to venture into microfinance, agro-processing as well as invest part of it in government securities.

The deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Ms Dorothy Mwanyika graced the event. TICL plans to list at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange on April 24, 2017.

Currently, the company – a collective investment scheme of TCCIA members – is owned by 2,493 peo ple who are scattered across various regions in the country, according to the company’s board chairman, Mr Aloise Mwamanga.

He said the company was incorporated in 1999 though it became active in 2004 when TCCIA national leaders decided to embark on a special sensitisation campaign for its members. The campaign aimed at pooling the TCCIA members’ resources together so they could buy shares in the National Microfinance Bank (NMB) when the government decided to offload 49 per cent of the bank’s share to private investors.

“With the funds, we went on to purchase 1.7 per cent of shares in NMB so in short by October 2005, we had a capital of Sh1.97 billion,” he said.

Since then, TICL’s capital has grown to reach 28.24 billion as of December 2016. Similarly, he said, the company has been making profits for a couple of years from which it issues dividends to shareholders.