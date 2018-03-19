TCCIA share price up by 13 pc

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. TCCIA Investment PLC share price closed almost 13 per cent up at Sh450 during the first day of listing at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), from an Initial Public Offering (IPO) price of Sh400.

The DSE market report for Friday showed that the company recorded a turnover of Sh4.6 million from transacted 10,303 shares at a price of Sh450 in 17 deals.

The company which listed 183,592,400 shares at the DSE on Friday has the market capitalisation of Sh32.88 billion. The IPO involved 112.5 million shares at a price of Sh400, which is 61.3 per cent of the issued shares capital.

Speaking shortly after listing over the weekend, the Deputy Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Ms Amina Shabani said the listing itself could play a significant role towards socio-economic growth.

“The decision made was of paramount significance because listing at the DSE will increase the value of the company. Shareholders’ confidence will grow and more Tanzanians will be allowed to own the country’s economy,” Ms Shabani said.

She said the government recognises the role of the private sector as an engine of growth, stressing the importance of collective investment management scheme for enabling people with low income to buy shares and own the economy.

She said TCCIA Investment Plc has recorded a great achievement from a working capital of Sh1.97 billion in 2005 to currently Sh30 billion without any funding support.

TCCIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Donald Kamori said the listing will help to promote the firm, which could stimulate an increase of capital base. According to Mr Kamori, the firm has 2,377 shareholders countrywide including low income workers and farmers.

For his part, the DSE Chief Executive Officer, Mr Moremi Marwa said there were many advantages of listing including five per cent tax reduction, which are necessary incentives.

“You are globally advertised for listing at the stock exchange. You are also part of 27 local and foreign companies selling their shares,”

Mr Marwa said, noting that the capital of the company will grow.

The firm has shares in eight companies listed at the DSE include NMB Bank, CRDB Bank, Dar es Salaam Commercial Bank (DCB), TWIGA Cement, Simba Cement, Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), Swiss Port, and Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC).