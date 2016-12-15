Thursday, December 15, 2016

TCRA okays acquisition of internet service provider

  • Liquid said in a statement yesterday that it has acquired a majority stake in Raha, marking its entry into Tanzania after a similar recent move in Kenya.
Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has approved the acquisition of Raha, one of the largest internet service providers, by Liquid Telecom Group an independent data, voice and IP provider in eastern, central and southern Africa.

Raha has over 1,500 businesses on its network accessing fibre, satellite, WiMAX and Wi-Fi services. The transaction details were not disclosed. “We are very pleased to announce that this transaction has received its final approval. The agreement enables Liquid Telecom to expand its footprint into Tanzania, a growing and dynamic African country,” said Liquid Telecom chief executive officer Nic Rudnick.

The deal opens up Tanzania to Liquid Telecom’s extensive fibre network, which is the largest of its kind serving eastern, central and southern Africa, spanning over 40,000km across 12 countries and gives the new enterprise and wholesale customers with direct and faster access to Tanzania and to all Eastern, Central and Southern Africa.


