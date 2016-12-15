TCRA okays acquisition of internet service provider

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has approved the acquisition of Raha, one of the largest internet service providers, by Liquid Telecom Group an independent data, voice and IP provider in eastern, central and southern Africa.

Liquid said in a statement yesterday that it has acquired a majority stake in Raha, marking its entry into Tanzania after a similar recent move in Kenya.

Raha has over 1,500 businesses on its network accessing fibre, satellite, WiMAX and Wi-Fi services. The transaction details were not disclosed. “We are very pleased to announce that this transaction has received its final approval. The agreement enables Liquid Telecom to expand its footprint into Tanzania, a growing and dynamic African country,” said Liquid Telecom chief executive officer Nic Rudnick.