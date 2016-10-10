TIB Corporate Bank registers 12,000 accounts in a year

Dar es Salaam. TIB Corporate Bank has registered about 12,000 accounts after almost a year of operating as it targets more institutional customers.

The bank is a fully-fledged commercial bank formed after hiving-off the commercial banking activities of the restructured Tanzania Investment Bank Limited in 2015.

“Our plans are to attract more corporate clients from the private and public sectors,” said the TIB Corporate Bank Managing Director, Mr Frank Nyabundege.

He was speaking as the bank marked the just-ended customer service week which was its first since it began its operations last year.

The customer service week took place from October 3 – 7 this year while the bank used the platform to collect feedback from its customers in order to strengthen customer relations.

He added that the bank has currently improved its services, including loans, while calling for public organizations, individuals and institutions to join the bank.

The bank recently entered into a strategic partnership with Tanzania Postal Bank (TPB) in which TIB’s corporate clients will be able to transact using the TPB network of 30 full-fledged and 30 mini branches.