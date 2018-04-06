TPC and judiciary ink agreement on documents delivery

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) and Judiciary of Tanzania have entered into an agreement and from now all judgment documents will be sent to the former’s customers via a new service dubbed “The Post at Your Doorstep.”

The agreement aims at helping the postal agency increase the number of packages and also the court to reduce queuing in search of copies of judgments.

TPC acting Postmaster and CEO, Mr Hassan Mang’ombe said the corporation will be responsible for collecting and transporting all judiciary documents from courts countrywide.

“This agreement will enable the speed of regular mail and documentation as it will be taken by postal offices across all courts and forward them to the beneficiaries faster,” he said

Statistics from the corporation showed that since “the post at your doorstep” introduced two years ago the volume of packages and mail have increased significantly from 50,000 documents per day.

He said after the agreement the rates will grow more because the judiciary has more than 100 courts across the country and they have plenty of packages.

She said: “We will use our experience to ensure the agreement has a high level of efficiency so that it can help the courts to simplify supplies of its documents to their clients,”

The Judiciary Chief Register, Ms Katarina Revocati said one of the challenges that face them was delivery of judgment documents on time and help people reduce the cost of travelling to obtain their copies.