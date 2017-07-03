TPSF: Leave investment in DITF facilities to private sector

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) said investment in facilities like hotels at Mwalimu Julius Nyerere grounds commonly known as Saba Saba should be left to the private sector.

TPSF executive director Mr Godfrey Simbeye said yesterday that the private sector was ready to partner with Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) towards improving the grounds.

His comment comes a day after President John Magufuli turned down a proposal by TanTrade which among other things targeted building a five-star-hotel in the grounds.

When opening the ongoing 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) on Saturday, Dr Magufuli said TanTrade should utilize the money for setting up a model industry. Mr Simbeye said that TPSF requested Tantrade to allow the private sector to improve the fairgrounds through Public Private Partnership (PPP) some years back but their request was turned-down.

“This is a bold move for the private sector because we had this idea for many years. We sent our proposal to TanTrade but it did not go through,” said Mr Simbeye.

He added the private sector is ready to improve the fair and attract more foreign and local companies to participate and showcase their products and technologies.