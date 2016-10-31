TPSF calls for more innovation

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has called for more investment and innovation in the insurance sector to bring about competition and benefit the industry players.
TPSF Executive Director Mr Godfrey Simbeye said currently the contribution of the insurance sector to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is less than one per cent with very low penetration; a situation needed innovation to fill the gap.
“Tanzania is currently executing mega infrastructure development projects that need greatly insurance cover ranging from airports and ports expansion, oil pipeline, standard gauge railways to roads and bridges projects that is why it greatly needs insurance services for its smooth growth,’’ said Mr Simbeye during a brief ceremony to mark the official launch of a new Insurance firm, Clarkson Insurance Brokers.