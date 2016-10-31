TPSF calls for more innovation

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has called for more investment and innovation in the insurance sector to bring about competition and benefit the industry players.

TPSF Executive Director Mr Godfrey Simbeye said currently the contribution of the insurance sector to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is less than one per cent with very low penetration; a situation needed innovation to fill the gap.