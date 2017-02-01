TRA blocks unverified TIN numbers

By Rosemary Mirondo @ mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tax information networks (TIN) have been blocked for those failed to beat yesterday’s verification deadline.

According to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) director of education and taxpayer services, Mr Richard Kayombo, such people will not be able to pay their taxes in the organisation’s system. They will not be to renew driving licences, pay for insurance or business tax.

“We won’t extend the verification. Those who failed to beat the deadline should visit our regional offices for verification. Failure to do so their TIN numbers will be blocked from the system and they will be required to register afresh.”

Initially, TRA planned to conduct the verification for 60 days -- from August to October last year. But upon seeing a large number of taxpayers it extended the verification to November and later to January 31.