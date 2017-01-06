Friday, January 6, 2017 TVs grab spotlight at gadget show Advertisement advertisement In The Headlines 11 hours ago Act over drought threat, govt urged The government should urgently evaluate the impact of drought and make short, medium and 11 hours ago Alarm as major crop producing regions hit by inadequate rainfall Food production may be severely affected this year after half of the major cereal producing News Suspected serial rapist caught in police dragnet 10 hours ago News Senkoro to be buried in Dar tomorrow 10 hours ago News Three top Tanesco officials demoted 1 day ago News Retirees: Where are our doubled pensions? 1 day ago