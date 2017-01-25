TZ, Turkey to rev up business

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Turkey will have a business council to identify investment opportunities and seek ways of tackling trade challenges in the two countries.

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK) have signed an agreement to that effect.

The deal was inked during a tour of Turkish President Recep Erdoğan in Tanzania.

TPSF Board chairman Reginald Mengi told journalists here yesterday that the two organisations would form committees to identify business and investment opportunities. Mr Mengi said DEİK and TPSF would have secretariats for Turkish Tanzanian businesspeople respectively.

The two secretariats will be regulated by the business council.

According to him, the two secretariats will be meeting at least once a year to discuss the council’s challenges and achievements as well as address business, investment and technological opportunities.

TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye hopes Tanzanian businesses will benefit immensely by selling their products in Turkey.

“Although Turkey’s manufacturing industry is advanced, it still needs to import raw or semi-processed materials,” he said. He called on Tanzanian business leaders to grab the opportunity to grow.