TZ, Uganda told to fund farming amply

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Uganda do not allocate ample resources and plan activities and well for gender transformation in agriculture, a researcher has said.

This is despite the fact that the two countries have made great strides in strengthening gender component in their policies on agriculture and climate change.

A research fellow at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, Ms Mariola Acosta, said allocating enough resources was important in the effort to reduce poverty and achieve economic growth in an equitable manner.

The called on the two countries to increase their budget allocations and improve gender planning to focus on gender transformation. “We recommend the need to create gender awareness among policymakers and practitioners across levels and build the capacity of extension personnel to appraise and deal with gender issues,” she said. In Tanzania, while the majority of the national policies and strategies sufficiently integrated gender issues, they lacked clear implementation plans and appropriate budgetary allocations.