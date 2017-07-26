TZ-China plan to curb cybercrime

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and China are considering cooperating in internet and new media to control cybercrime.

Tanzania said yesterday that it was struggling to protect citizens and businesses against malicious hackers and cyber-criminals.

It hopes that its cooperation with China will curb the vice, the deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Edwin Ngonyani, told a Sino-Tanzanian new media roundtable here.

“The 2015 Cyber Crime Act and Electronic Transactions Act are not that enough to deal with cybercriminals from abroad due to cultural differences,” said Mr Ngonyani. “To us, something could be an insult but to them it might be not.”

He said Tanzania was in the process of enacting the Personal Data Protection Act to make our cyberspace more secure and protect users.