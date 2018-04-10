TZ businesses face costly system, warns new report

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Businesses in Tanzania face costly and time-consuming export and import procedures that significantly dent the country’s logistical competitiveness in contrast to neighbouring Kenya.

They include high trade costs due to weak inland connecting routes and port congestion that together raise the risk of supply chain disruptions.

According to logistics risk report published by Business Monitor International (BMI) costly and time-consuming trade bureaucracy significantly dent s price competitiveness for firms operating in the country, compared to those in neighbouring Kenya .

Though Tanzania offers competitive packages in terms of pricing and accessibility for a number of important utilities, notably water and electricity, the unreliability of energy supplies is a key drawback for energy-intensive operations.

According to the report, these factors contribute to the country’s uncompetitive score of just 33.2 out of 100 for Logistics Risk, ranking Tanzania fourth out of 11 Eastern African states - well behind Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia, but marginally ahead of Uganda .

“Tanzania’s low score, but high ranking, demonstrates the overall low levels of logistics development in the region,” says BMI report.

The country’s logistics score is its lowest score and regional ranking in the BMI Operational Risk Index , highlighting the severe supply chain risks that firms will continue to face as various transport and electricity infrastructure developments slowly come online .

“The main impediment to trade efficiency is the severe congestion at the main port in Dar es Salaam, as firms encounter lengthy port and terminal handling procedures,” says BMI report.

In addition, frequent accidents, multiple road blocks as well as poor road and rail quality slows transit speeds and raises risks of supply chain disruption, as well as inflated transit costs along vital inland transport routes.

That said, over the medium-to-long term, investors in Tanzania are set to benefit from an increasingly competitive export system by regional standards, stronger rail and road links enabling the swifter movement of high bulk freight and high levels of trade facilitation due to the country’s membership of a number of regional and international trade institutions.