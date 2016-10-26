TZ to remain ‘one of best 4 performers’

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Tanzania is one of four African countries whose economies are projected to continue to grow at more than six per cent for the next couple of years despite a slowdown in growth of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday.

Growth in SSA is projected to fall to 1.5 per cent this year, the IMF says in its latest Regional Economic Outlook for SSA.

This is less than half of last year’s growth and far below the over five per cent growth which was experienced during years between 2010 and 2014. With a retarded growth, the per capita gross domestic product for SSA is also projected to contract for the first time in 22 years.

SSA countries will perform differently depending the levels and type of commodities that the countries’ economies depend on.

As for Tanzania and other non-commodity exporters, they will continue to perform well with growth levels at four per cent or more.

“Those countries benefit from lower oil import prices, improvements in their business environments, and strong infrastructure investment. Countries such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Tanzania are expected to continue to grow at more than 6 per cent for the next couple of years,” the IMF says. However, most commodity exporters are under severe economic strain.

This is particularly the case for oil exporters like Angola, Nigeria, and five of the six countries from the Central African Economic and Monetary Union, whose near-term prospects have worsened significantly in recent months despite the modest uptick in oil prices.

Conditions in non-oil commodity exporters also remain difficult, including in South Africa where output expansion is expected to stall this year.

“Likewise, growth in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe is decelerating sharply or stuck in low gear. The challenges for several of these countries have been compounded by an acute drought affecting large parts of eastern and southern Africa,” the IMF says. The Fund predicts that growth could recover to close to 3 per cent in 2017 if policymakers, especially in the region’s largest economies, take strong action in the coming months.