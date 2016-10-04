Talks on gas plant benefits to take 5 years: govt

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Talks between the government and investors on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant benefits could last for five years, Energy and Minerals deputy minister Medard Kalemani has said.

Negotiations are yet to begin, but they are expected to start “soon”.

Dr Kalemani told The Citizen yesterday that experts from the ministry and the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) will negotiate with multinational companies on how the country can benefit from the LNG.

“The team will negotiate on the benefits of the project especially local content, natural gas markets and how much can be consumed locally,” he said.

Tanzania’s deep sea natural gas discovery now stands at 57.27 trillion cubic feet.

Investors in the project include BG Group, being acquired by Royal

Dutch Shell, along with Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Ophir Energy.