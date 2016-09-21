Tanga Cement keen to expand market share

By Zulfa Chihundo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanga Cement Plc yesterday launched a new cement brand as it seeks to expand its market share.

The product - known as Mkombozi – Simenti ya Mwendokasi - comes in a 32.5N cement class and is designed to meet the needs of infrastructural and residential construction projects, the company said here yesterday.

“This is all-purpose cement meant for various construction activities. It is a step by the company to approach Tanzanians with an innovative product of a high quality and affordable to the people,” said the company’s sales manager Leslie Massawe.

However, the retail price has not been made public. Tanzania’s per capita cement consumption is estimated to be below 70kg compared with the global average of 513kg. This gives the company hope that the market is still huge.

Besides individual property developers and house owners, the government is also expected to spend Sh4.8 trillion of its Sh29.5 trillion budget in its current financial year on construction.

Tanga Cement – a subsidiary of South African conglomerate — Afrisam — believes its new product will facilitate rapid development of housing and infrastructure projects.

The company has been operating in the country since 1980.

It has grown, establishing significant footprints across the country as well expanding across the regional markets to Rwanda and Burundi.