Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Tanga Cement keen to expand market share

From left: Tanga Cement export manager Dhruv

From left: Tanga Cement export manager Dhruv Sikh, business analyst Godsave Robinson, commercial head Mattheus Roos, sales chief Leslie Massawe and communications & external affairs manager Mtanga Noor display a bag of the new Mkombozi cement brand in Dar es Salaam yesterday. PHOTO | THE CITIZEN CORRESPONDENT 

In Summary

  • The product - known as Mkombozi – Simenti ya Mwendokasi - comes in a 32.5N cement class and is designed to meet the needs of infrastructural and residential construction projects, the company said here yesterday.
Advertisement
By Zulfa Chihundo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanga Cement Plc yesterday launched a new cement brand as it seeks to expand its market share.

The product - known as Mkombozi – Simenti ya Mwendokasi - comes in a 32.5N cement class and is designed to meet the needs of infrastructural and residential construction projects, the company said here yesterday.

“This is all-purpose cement meant for various construction activities. It is a step by the company to approach Tanzanians with an innovative product of a high quality and affordable to the people,” said the company’s sales manager Leslie Massawe.

However, the retail price has not been made public. Tanzania’s per capita cement consumption is estimated to be below 70kg compared with the global average of 513kg. This gives the company hope that the market is still huge.

Besides individual property developers and house owners, the government is also expected to spend Sh4.8 trillion of its Sh29.5 trillion budget in its current financial year on construction.

Tanga Cement – a subsidiary of South African conglomerate — Afrisam — believes its new product will facilitate rapid development of housing and infrastructure projects.

The company has been operating in the country since 1980.

It has grown, establishing significant footprints across the country as well expanding across the regional markets to Rwanda and Burundi.

Recently, the company inaugurated an additional clinker production that has increased its capacity from 500,000 tonnes to 1.25 million tonnes of clinker per annum.

Related Stories

1  hour ago

Tanga Cement keen to expand market share

Tanga Cement Plc yesterday launched a new cement brand as it seeks to expand its market share.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Two Ugandan journalists barred from reporting Bukoba Earthquake today

Two Ugandan journalists from Vision Group in Kampala have been barred from reporting on the

15 minutes ago

Ten dead, seven injured in Mwanza road crash

Ten people died while seven others were injured after a bus they were travelling in from Mwanza

  • News
    Focus now on Magufuli after rulling on Tanesco  
  • News
    Digital payments to raise revenue by Sh1tr  
  • News
    Why Ihungo, Nyakato students transferred to other schools  
  • News
    More from the heart of the Kagera quake  