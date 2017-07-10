Tanzania inflation rate drops

By Alawi Masare @AMasare Malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s annual headline inflation rate has decreased to 5.4 per cent in June 2017, from 6.1 per cent in May as food recorded a slow the upsurge in prices during the month.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Monday the decrease explains that the speed of price change for commodities in the year ending June, 2017 decreased, as compared to the speed of price change recorded in May, 2017.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for June decreased to 9.6 per cent from 11.6 per cent recorded in May.

Food has the largest weight in the basket of goods and services used to calculate Tanzania's inflation.

Month-on-month inflation fell by 0.1 per cent in June compared with 0.2 per cent previously.