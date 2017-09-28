Thursday, September 28, 2017

Tanzania’s financial inclusion rate increases to 65 per cent, FinScope study shows

The study, which measures the demand for, access to and usage of financial services throughout Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, indicates that the increase from 58 per cent in 2013 to 65 per cent in 2017 was mainly contributed by uptake of mobile phones.

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It's official that 65 per cent of Tanzanians have access to formal financial services, aFinScope Survey 2017 report has shown on Thursday September 28.

The use of mobile money financial services had increased from 50 per cent in 2013 to 60 per cent in 2017, according to Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) executive director Sosthenes Kewe, who was presenting the findings.

FinScope 2017 study which was led by the FSDT between April and July across all regions is the fourth in its series in Tanzania after those of 2006, 2009 and 2013.

It covers access to mobile money services, bank accounts, insurance services, pension funds and Saccos.

The report indicated that 63 per cent of adult Tanzanians own a mobile phone and 80 per cent live in a household with a mobile phone.

The study also indicated that 78 per cent of adults in rural areas live within 5km radius from a formal financial access point like bank branch, Sacco and mobile money agent.

It shows that 83 per cent of Tanzanians have basic identification (voter registration) while only three per cent have title deeds.

Despite the increase in access to financial services, the financial behaviour indicated that 50 per cent of adult Tanzanians did not know how much they spent in the previous week.

Stakeholders' comments

TPB Bank’s managing director Sabasaba Moshingi said that mobile money services were challenging the financial institutions to innovate in reaching the rural customers.

"It's really a challenge for us to innovate and innovate by designing products that integrate or cooperate with mobile money service providers," he said during a panel discussion.

Vodacom Tanzania managing director Ian Ferrao said that the National Identification was still a challenge in driving financial inclusion.

"The government also needs to consider reducing custom duties on smartphones as they will help in driving the inclusion," said Mr Ferrao.

