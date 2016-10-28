Friday, October 28, 2016

Tanzanian company approached to set up oil storage facility in DRC

Tanga. The Tanga-based oil company, Gulf Bulk Petroleum (GBP) has been officially invited to set up oil storage and distribution centre to serve nine regions in the western part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The invitation was made by the Congolese minister for Oil, Prof Imengoi Mukena lusa Diesse when he visited GBP oil terminal and depot in Tanga. Prof Mukena was leading a delegation of DRC officials in Tanga for official talks with Tanzania on logistics of using the proposed Uganda – Tanzania Crude Oil Pipeline to export its oil that has been discovered in Lake Albert through the Tanga Port and negotiations to oil explore and drill oil from Lake Tanganyika.

